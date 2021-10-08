Southfield (CBS Detroit) – It was talk of politics, the infrastructure bill, Joe Biden and presidential votes that kicked off CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” as former Michigan Republican Chair Saul Anuzis and former Democratic Party Chair Mark Brewer appeared to discuss politics in the region and in Washington.
READ MORE: Whitmer Proposes $6.3M To Reduce Backlog Of Felony Cases
Anuzis, who now lives in Washington, has locked elbows with Brewer as the two politicos work together to try and have National Popular Vote legislation put on Michigan’s ballot in 2022 so people here can vote on it and potentially influence outcome of the 2024 presidential contest.
READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?
They appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, and also talked about Biden’s trip to Michigan this week to sell his infrastructure plan and more.
Then, Salvador Salort-Pons, Director of the Detroit Institute of Art, appeared to talk about a new $5 million donation to the museum and how it has adjusted during this pandemic.
He mentioned a new Van Gogh exhibit coming to Detroit in October of 2022 after being postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.
He also talked about having schools and teachers back inside the DIA starting this week– – minus the tour guides due to the pandemic.MORE NEWS: ACLU: Feds Need To Investigate Taylor Police For Use Of Force
Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62