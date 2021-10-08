Whitmer Proposes $6.3M To Reduce Backlog Of Felony CasesGov. Gretchen Whitmer on Oct. 7 proposed spending $6.3 million in federal rescue funding to reduce a backlog of felony cases in Michigan courts that was caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

ACLU: Feds Need To Investigate Taylor Police For Use Of ForceThe American Civil Liberties Union asked the federal government on Oct. 7 to investigate the use of force by a suburban Detroit police department, especially incidents involving Black people.

Michigan Matters: Cranking up the Volume on Biden, Politics, Elections & ArtIt was talk of politics, the infrastructure bill, Joe Biden and presidential votes that kicked off CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” as former Michigan Republican Chair Saul Anuzis and former Democratic Party Chair Mark Brewer appeared to discuss politics in the region and in Washington.

18 Ex-NBA Players Involved In $4 Million Fraud SchemeA possible fraud scheme was uncovered among NBA veterans, with a former Michigan State basketball icon among 18 former NBA players accused of trying to defraud the league.

State Officials Urge Benton Harbor Residents To Use Bottled Water For Cooking, CleaningState officials are telling Benton Harbor residents not to use tap water for cooking or drinking, even if they have a water filter.

BOA and CVS Team-Up to Provide Free Flu Shot VouchersVouchers are available to people in underserved communities to help bridge the gap in health disparities.