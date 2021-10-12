(CBS DETROIT) – Two defendants pleaded guilty after facing felonies related to an illegal gambling case in Flint, while a third defendant will go to trial following a preliminary hearing.
Bradford Barksdale, Alvin Crossnoe, and Adam Crossnoe were first charged in October 2018.
The three individuals operated West Point Arcade in Flint, where Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) Regulation Officers discovered alleged gambling activities without a casino license.
On Friday, Oct. 8, Adam Crossnoe pleaded to one count of gambling violations-misdemeanor and was sentenced to two years probation. Alvin Crossnoe pleaded to one count of attempted gambling violations, a five-year felony, also on Oct. 8.
Barksdale proceeded with the preliminary exam, and enough probable cause was found to send him to Circuit Court for trial.
He faces one count of gambling activities-felony, a 10-year felony, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, a 10-year felony, and one count of possession of a short-barreled shotgun, a five-year felony.
“My office remains committed to upholding business rules and regulations, and that includes our state’s gambling laws,” Nessel said. “We will continue to coordinate with the Michigan Gaming Control Board in this case.”
