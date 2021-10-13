  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
KALAMAZOO

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Two 13-year-old boys were hospitalized Tuesday in western Michigan after being shot by a man wearing a ski mask, police said.

A group of teens were walking down a Kalamazoo street about 4 p.m. when the man started shooting at them, Chief Vernon Coakley of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

The suspect took off running, Coakley said.

The condition of the boys was not immediately clear.

“This is enough of gun violence. Young people, our victims are 13 years old,” Coakley said. “This is an awful situation to have to report to our community. Please, help us, help us. This has to stop.”

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.