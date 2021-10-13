  • WWJ-TV

By Sara Powers
DETROIT (AP) — Classes at an eastside Detroit high school were dismissed early Tuesday after a food fight sparked other fights involving students.

The food fight started during a lunch period at East English Village Preparatory Academy, the Detroit Public Schools Community District said in a statement.

No serious injuries were reported. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day.

“After the school was settled and students returned to their classrooms, a police investigation into the fights determined that it could be gang-related and additional fights could occur,” according to the district.

Extra security staff and counselors were to be sent to the school this week.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.