By Sara Powers
(CBS DETROIT) – The City of Detroit is warning its residents about a housing hoax that offers so-called free homes in the city.

Officials say a man named Ramzu Yunus is behind the false advertising.

Yunus has people sign a fake deed saying they now own a Detroit home.

Authorities say the document is not legitimate and people cannot live in vacant homes that are not theirs.

Police also warn that Yunus could be dangerous; just a few weeks ago he was involved in an armed standoff.

