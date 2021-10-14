(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity is announcing a big investment for families in need.

The state is pumping over $173 million into lifting people out of poverty.

The funds will be spent on helping families with quality childcare and children’s savings accounts.

The investment will be divided into multiple programs recommended by the Michigan Poverty Task Force.

Over 1 million residents will benefit from the investment.

Officials say right now, over 40% of working Michigan households struggle to put food on the table and provide basic needs.

The investment is aimed at helping families get on their feet and evolve.

“The ultimate goal is to have them transcend poverty,” said Kim Trent, deputy director for prosperity for the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

“We want to have fewer Michiganders in poverty. We want them to have better jobs,” she continued.

“We want them to have, one of the things that I’m also very excited about that was in this budget, is expansion of programs to ensure we have more affordable housing in the state of Michigan. So, really great wins for low-income Michiganders.”

The recommendations are included in Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s FY 2022 budget.

