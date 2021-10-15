(CBS DETROIT)– There’s no need to wait for Halloween to get dressed up. Not when the Motor City Comic Con is going on.

“It’s fun, but it’s fun to dress up,” said Holly Fabian, Owner of One Tie Hair Flips.

Yes that even goes for the vendors here, Holly getting in the spirit with her One Tie Hair Flips.

“Batman, Superman, Wonder Women, we’ve covered all the comics,” Fabian said.

In addition to cool, unique vendors, Celebrity guests will be at the Motor City Comic Con all weekend. Like James Jude Courtney, AKA Michael Myers.

“It’s so good to be out in the world again and to be meeting with people again, and the fans, the fans are the best people in the world,” said James Jude Courtney who plays Michael Myers in Halloween Kills.

Courtney plays the iconic Myers in Halloween Kills which comes out this weekend. He’s such a nice guy and says preparing for the role of a serial killer has its challenges.

“I mean it’s a deep place it’s a very real place, the discipline is being able to breathe into it and then breathe out of it,” said Courtney.

In addition to getting an autograph from your favorite villain or boy band member, you can put your skills to the test with a mobile escape room.

Motor City Comic Con General Ticket prices and packages:

Adult Pricing (ages 13 and up) Friday – $30*

Saturday – $40*

Sunday – $35*

VIP – $249*

Adult Weekend Pass – $85*

Kids 5 and under are free all weekend

Kids 6-12 are $10* on Friday and Saturday

Kids Weekend – $20*

Sunday is Kids Day – All kids 12 and under are free

*Additional processing fees will apply

The 2021 Motor City Comic Con will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace which is located at 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Michigan on Friday, October 15 (12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.), Saturday, October 16 (10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday, October 18 (10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Future announcements of media guests, comic guests, exhibitors and events will be announced and posted to www.MotorCityComicCon.com in the coming months

