(CBS DETROIT)– It was at the intersection of Cass and Kirby when DPD officers say, they were patrolling the Free Press Marathon when someone walked up and knocked on their window saying a runner had just collapsed.

Things calm Monday morning in a Midtown area near Wayne State, but on Sunday while runners were partaking in the Detroit Free Press Marathon, something terrifying was taking place.

“I checked for a pulse, it was very, very, very faint and we started chest compressions,” said Dario Sharp a Detroit Police Department Officer.

When Officer Sharp a member of the Detroit Police Department Neighborhood patrol division and his partner learned of a runner passed out about a block from them, they immediately sprang into action.

“As he started the compression he asked me can you take over, and as I took over he constantly kept his wrist and maintained the reading of his pulse, that all had to do with training,” said DPD officer Troy Wesley,

The officer’s credit that DPD training with saving the life of the 26 year old runner who when into cardiac arrest and lost a pulse twice.

“This is an example of the Detroit Police Department at its best that’s what we do, that’s what our officers are out there doing day in and day out,” said Chief James White, DPD Police Chief.

The officers happy they were able to save a life, but don’t call themselves hero’s for doing so.

“I just did it as part of a job, you know he’s able to live a little longer, so if feels good, it was a good feeling,” Sharp said.

That runner is in the hospital recovering

