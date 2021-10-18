(CBS DETROIT) – Here’s a new scam warning from health officials for Michiganders to be aware of. Authorities at Henry Ford Health say there is a spoof call making it seem like an official is calling people from Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, but they are not. Those individuals who have answered said the call involved someone saying they owed the recipient money and they were requesting personal banking information in order for them to receive a refund. “We don’t believe callers are identifying themselves as a representative of Henry Ford, but we are very concerned that scammers are using our number in a fraudulent way,” said John Fowler, Interim Chief Information Privacy & Security Officer for Henry Ford Health System in a news release. “This is extremely concerning. We want people to trust that when they get a call from Henry Ford, we are reaching out to them with important information about their health,” Fowler continued. “And with hundreds of people calling each day simply because they think we’ve called them, our operators are facing some serious challenges.” The hospital says if you’re not expecting a call from the hospital, then just ignore it. © 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

