DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police have arrested two people and recovered a gun in connection with the ambush slayings of a couple while sitting in a car with their child at a gas station.
Two men fired shots at the car Monday night, killing the man and woman.
“There’s still a lot of work to do in this case,” police said in a news release Wednesday.
The 9-month-old baby was not hurt. The shooting was recorded by the gas station's security cameras.
Police released video that shows two men ambushing Marshae Nash, 21, and her boyfriend, Benson Lindsey, 22, who were sitting inside a car at a gas pump.
Police Chief James White said it wasn’t a random killing.
"Now you've got a 9-month-old who has to be raised by the parents and at some point told the story of what happened," White said.
