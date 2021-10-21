(CBS DETROIT)– First Flint and Benton Harbor, now residents in Hamtramck dealing with lead in the water system.

“We’ll of course yeah we’re concerned,” said Hamtramck Resident Tawfiq Jobah.

On Wednesday October 20th, Hamtramck residents received notice from the city that recently collected water samples from 42 homes, exceeded the lead Action Level of 15 parts per billion.

The city says the Action Level is not a health-based standard, but it’s a level that triggers action. Thursday the city passed out free water filters to residents.

“The houses too close together, no big land around the house, Hamtramck too small area,” Jobah said.

After learning of lead being detected in the water system, Jobah who’s lived in Hamtramck over 30 years says, he’s now concerned not so much about the houses proximity but about the drinking water, and hopes this doesn’t persist like it has in other Michigan cities.

“They could like send some new water, that would be nice, like new lines you talking about that would be nice, safe, healthy,” Jobah said.

Official’s representing the area agrees that the dated infrastructure needs to be replaced.

“There’s no acceptable level of lead in the water especially for little kids, it’s really important that as a State we invest more in our water, invest more in our infrastructure that we priority getting these lead service lines out of communities,” said State Senator Adam Hollier (D) who represents several cities including portions of Detroit and Hamtramck.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) was also in Hamtramck passing out information on how to properly install the filters and tips on reducing lead exposure.

More distributions events will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

The city of Hamtramck send out the letter below to residents on October 20,2021.

Click to access Hamtramck-Public-Announcement-Final-10-20-21.pdf

