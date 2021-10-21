Wondering what the hottest toys of the 2021 holiday season will be? Well, wonder no more. Every year, Amazon releases a list of what the company predicts will be the most sought after toys on the top of every kid’s list. The recently released 2021 Toys We Love List features kids’ favorites from L.O.L. Surprise! dolls to Nerf blasters to a very hungry Baby Yoda toy.

“All of the items in Amazon’s 2021 Toys We Love List are selected by our in-house toy experts,” Anne Carrihill, Amazon’s director for toys and games, explains to CBS Essentials. The online retailer surveys a wide swath of the toy industry landscape, ranging from long-standing established toy brands to small businesses to startups.

If you see something you like on this list of popular toys for boys and girls, you’ll want to buy it now. It isn’t uncommon for these hot toys to sell out several weeks before the holidays — and sometimes even before Black Friday — leaving parents scrambling to buy them on eBay or other third-party retailers for double or triple the retail price. And with the international president of UPS warning that you should “order your Christmas presents now,” there’s all the more reason to shop early, lest you risk your gifts not showing up until 2022.

Here are some of CBS Essentials’ favorite picks from Amazon’s list of the hottest toys of 2021.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder

One of the most buzzed about toys of the year, the best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder, available in pink and blue, is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies. Similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi, kids search for little winged BFFs wherever they roam. Once caught, they function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder, $40

My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling

A cute stocking stuffer, My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling boasts a whole lot of entertainment in a small package. Infused with personality, this little character, named “Dart,” delivers 50 reactions and emotions in the form of cute sounds and unique animations, a head that lights up, and cheeks that blush.

My Squishy Little Golden Dumpling, $15

TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus

What’s a TeeTurtle? It’s a plush toy, made famous on TikTok, that changes moods and colors when you flip it inside out. There’s no shortage of colors, animals, or moods to choose from, either, so you could gift the pink-and-blue octopus shown above … or a reversible corgi. Or a reversible turtle with starry eyes!

TeeTurtle Reversible Octopus, $15

The Big Dig working excavator with wheels

The ideal gift for that person on your gifting list who’s obsessed with big machines, construction or just digging holes, The Big Dig ride-on excavator features a 360-degree swivel, reaches up to 33 inches and can dig up to 15 inches deep. For kids 3 and up.

The Big Dig working excavator with wheels, $51 (regularly $60)

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios

Every year L.O.L. Surprise! dolls dominate holiday shopping lists. Released in time for the holiday rush, the O.M.G Movie Magic Studios provides more than 70 unboxing experiences, including 12 dolls to shoot home movies with. The box even transforms into a movie set.

L.O.L. Surprise! O.M.G Movie Magic Studios, $119 (reduced from $136)

Star Wars Snackin’ Grogu

If you’ve got a young Star Wars fan on your shopping list, here’s one toy you don’t want to miss: Snackin’ Grogu. Kids can feed Baby Yoda one of the four included menu items, and he’ll react with sound and motion depending on how tasty — or gross — the food is. This toy measures roughly 9 inches tall. For ages 4 and up.

Star Wars Snackin’ Grogu, $79

National Geographic Mega Science Series Earth Science Kit

An educational gift that promotes an early love of science, this kit is just one of the many engaging offerings from the educational institute. The Earth Science kit includes 15 science experiences — such as water tornadoes, building an erupting volcano, growing a crystal and two geologic dig kits — sure to keep kids eight and up entertained for hours on end.

National Geographic Mega Science Series, Earth Science Kit, $30

National Geographic Mega Science Series, Electricity and Battery-making Kit, $35

Jimu Robot Mythical Series: Firebot kit

The Jimu Robot Firebot kit is a 606-piece motorized model kit that teaches kids about computer programming. Once built, the Firebot can be coded (an iOS or Android device is required) to perform all sorts of actions. The kit includes a DC motor, touch sensor, RGB light, two sets of dragon wings, three smooth motion robotic servo motors and a main control box. For ages 8 and up.

Jimu Robot Mythical Series: Firebot kit, $78

Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop

Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop makes learning fun and interactive, providing a smart way to use screen time. While Osmo offers a range of programming for all ages, this one in particular caters to those six to eight, teaching addition and subtraction via hands-on play. In order to use it, an Osmo Base for iPad or Fire Tablet and an iPad or Fire Tablet are required.

Osmo Math Wizard & the Magical Workshop, $41 after coupon (reduced from $60)

Disney Princess dress-up trunk

This imagination-stimulating Disney dress-up trunk, an Amazon exclusive, includes three dresses (a blue Cinderella dress, a pink Aurora dress and a white dress for Belle or Snow White), three bracelets, three rings, three headbands, a necklace, a choker, soft goods tiara and stickers. Fits sizes 4 to 6.

Disney Princess dress-up trunk, $35

Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe

This inexpensive Nerf blaster features a 360-degree rotating muzzle that lets you determine the path of each shot: Rounds can fire straight, curve left, curve right or down. The Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe comes with 12 rounds included. Recommended for ages 14 and up.

Nerf Rival Curve Shot Sideswipe, $20

Refill pack for Nerf Rival (100 rounds), $12 (after coupon)

Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game

Infuse a little fun into family game night with Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game, a 3D, interactive board game designed for kids four and up.

Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game, Collector’s Edition, $30

Funko Games Disney Mickey & the Beanstalk Game, Standard Edition, $20

UPS pullback toy truck

One of the most exciting parts of the holiday season for kids is when the delivery truck arrives, bringing more presents. This officially licensed UPS toy truck measures 5.5 inches long and 2.5 inches high, making a great stocking stuffer.

UPS pullback toy truck, $15

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle

Why settle for a castle designed for one Disney princess when there is one suitable for all of them? Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle, released in August, provides a magical home for everyone from Belle to Tiana to Ariel. The dollhouse comes furnished with rooms designed specifically for each princess and also plays music and lights up to resemble a fireworks show. Disney Princess Royal Collection dolls, sold separately, also made Amazon’s list.

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle, $150

Squeakee the Balloon Dino

Interactive animal toys seem to sell out almost every holiday season. Squeakee the Balloon Dino, designed for ages five to 15, performs a variety of functions — stomping, chomping, laughing, roaring and dancing included. He even plays games, including chicken and tug of war.

Squeakee the Balloon Dino, $60 after coupon (reduced from $69)

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle: Battle Scene at The Avengers’ Compound

One of the newest releases from LEGO, the Battle Scene at The Avengers’ Compound 527-piece set provides Marvel fans with hours of building fun. It also includes Thanos, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Chitauri warrior and Ant-Man microfigures.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Endgame Final Battle: Battle Scene at The Avengers’ Compound, $70

