(CBS DETROIT) – Kalamazoo is joining several Michigan cities and is now testing for lead contamination.
Health officials there say they want to specifically test children under the age of six for lead exposure.
The city says so far, it’s replaced around 2,000 lead water service lines, but still needs to do another 8,000 by 2023.
The city says so far, it's replaced around 2,000 lead water service lines, but still needs to do another 8,000 by 2023.

The health department also says a recall of lead testing kits is making it more difficult to find a test.
In addition to this, if you live in Hamtramck and want your own water tested for lead, help is available!
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering free testing for your service lines or drinking water.
If you are concerned about lead contamination and want your child's blood screened, you can also schedule an appointment with the Wayne County Healthy Communities office.
