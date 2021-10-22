Hamtramck: The Latest Michigan City Facing Lead In WaterAnother Michigan city is giving filters to residents as a result of high lead results in some drinking water samples.

Michigan Matters: Helping Women and Improving Health in RegionTrailblazing Entertainment and Media Executive Nancy Tellem moved to Detroit and just opened BasBlue – a place to empower women from a historic building near DIA. Then Alisha Bell, chair of the Wayne County Board of Commissioners, talks about issues before the region. And retired Detroit Lions star Herman Moore is hoping to close the health gap between people of color with a new initiative.

Beaumont Health Says 370 People Could Lose Jobs Over VaccineMichigan's largest health care provider suspended 1 percent of its workers after they failed to get a COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman said on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Amazon Scammers Stole Over $27M From Consumers In A YearScammers are taking over Amazon and taking millions from Americans.

Volvo Adds 195,000 Vehicles To Recall For Dangerous Air BagsVolvo is recalling another 195,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the front driver's air bags could explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.

McLaren Will Pay $5M, Not $20M, In Flint Water SettlementA $641 million settlement with people affected by Flint's lead-contaminated water was reduced by $15 million Wednesday after a judge agreed that a hospital could cut its pledge.