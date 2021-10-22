Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Trailblazing entertainment executive Nancy Tellem moved to Michigan a few years ago and has been working on BasBlue – a new organization intended to help women network across the region which she talked about on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”
Tellem, who has held top jobs at CBS Television, Warner Bros Studio, Microsoft and other places, talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain, and shared the journey to bring BasBlue to life in downtown Detroit.READ MORE: Hamtramck: The Latest Michigan City Facing Lead In Water
She hopes to inspire young women entrepreneurs and talked about Detroit’s reputation for growing businesses.
Then Alisha Bell, Chair of the Wayne County Commission, discussed how the Metro Detroit region has fared during the pandemic and how it has impacted her county.
READ MORE: Beaumont Health Says 370 People Could Lose Jobs Over Vaccine
She highlighted the upcoming Tri-County Summit being held Nov. 12 with leaders from Macomb and Oakland Counties.
And former Detroit Lions player and successful entrepreneur Herman Moore appeared to discuss Johnson & Johnson’s Health Equity Innovation Challenge going on now through Nov. 12. He is serving as one of the judges for the national contest which will award $1 million in prize money for the best ideas.
J & J is seeking ideas to reduce the health gap among people of color. Small businesses, organizations to help find solutions. (For more: www.jnj.com/health-equity-innovation-challenge).
He also talked about helping young people learn about business and entrepreneurship.MORE NEWS: Amazon Scammers Stole Over $27M From Consumers In A Year
Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62