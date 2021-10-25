Henry Ford Health Unveils Art Memorializing Staff COVID JourneyHFH commissioned 10 local artists to create 10 separate tributes for 10 different locations to represent what the team members in each of those locations went through during COVID. One art piece was unveiled today at HFH Macomb Hospital.

Detroit's Shinola Hotel To Host Halloween Party To Celebrate The Release Of Clue: The Shinola Hotel EditionLooking for something to do on Halloween in the Metro Detroit area? The Shinola Hotel will be hosting a Halloween-themed party to celebrate the release of Clue: The Shinola Hotel Edition.

MSU Study Looks At Community Solar Expansion Benefits To StateA Michigan State University study has concluded that community solar expansion in Michigan would contribute nearly $1.5 billion to the state’s economy over 30 years.

Hertz Order For Teslas Ranks Among Biggest-Ever EV PurchasesHertz announced Oct. 24 that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of the nation's increasing commitment to EV technology.

New Bus Shelters Coming To Underserved Areas In Grand RapidsInstallation of 35 bus shelters — 19 of them in underserved neighborhoods — is expected to be completed by next October in Grand Rapids.

Western Michigan Officer Fatally Shoots Knife-Wielding ManA western Michigan police officer fatally shot a knife-wielding man on Oct. 24, after officers were called to a house to investigate a reported stabbing, police said.