(CBS DETROIT)– A week after lead was detected in drinking water in Hamtramck, city officials say they’re doing all they can to make sure the problem is fixed.

“We want our water to be safe and clean and able to drink for all our residents,” said Hamtramck City Manager Kathleen Angerer.

After high lead levels was detected last week at 6 homes in Hamtramck, city officials back out distributing free water filters to residents.

“We did 700 distributions last Thursday, today we plan to do up to 1,200,” Angerer said.

The city also passed out bottled water to hundreds of residents who lined up by car and foot, but says this issue is not a quick fix and they already have a long-term plan in motion to prevent any more lead water problems.

“We’ve been replacing lead service lines for 2 years its going on today in our city by the end of the year we’ll be doing an additional couple hundred and then every year after that we’ll do about 360 lines,” Angerer said.

Angerer says this needs to be an all hands-on deck and she’s calling on state and local official’s to replace all dated lead pipes in the state.

“I’m going to be introducing legislation to try and get more funding to Hamtramck so they can get these lead pipes out,” said State Senator Adam Hollier who represents several districts in Metro Detroit including Hamtramck.

If you are a City of Hamtramck water customer and would like your service line inspected or would like to have your drinking water tested for lead, please contact the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Drinking Water Hotline for free water testing. Call MDHHS at 844-934-1315.

If any resident wants their child’s blood screened for Lead or a test for themselves, you may go through your own health care provider or you can schedule an appointment with the Wayne County Healthy Communities local office. This office is also offering COVID-19 vaccinations, and childhood immunizations.

9021 Joseph Campau Ave,

Hamtramck, MI 48212

Phone: 313-871-192

