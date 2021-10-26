(CBS DETROIT) – The former treasurer for the city of Hazel Park has been charged with embezzling cash payments from residents.
On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Michigan Attorney of Dana Nessel announced that Jo Ann Hubbs, formerly Hubbs-Reeves, has been charged with the following in Oakland County’s 43rd District Court:
- one count of embezzlement by a public official or agent, $50 or more, a ten-year felony
- one count of official misconduct in office, a common-law five-year felony
- one count of embezzlement by an employee or agent, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a five-year felony
Hubbs was fired as treasurer in July 2018 after using two checks meant for resident property taxes – which totaled $4,656.98 – to pay personal expenses.
“I appreciate the work the FBI completed to present this investigation to my office. We will continue to partner with the bureau on this case,” Nessel said.
“The FBI is committed to working with our state and local partners to protect the integrity of city government and to take strong action against those who seek to personally benefit by corrupting their elected positions,” Timothy Waters said, who is the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division.
Arraignment has been set for Thursday, Oct. 28.
