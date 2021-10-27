(CBS DETROIT) – In less than a week, Michiganders get the chance to head to the ballot box.
If individuals plan on voting using an absentee ballot, the Michigan Secretary of State Office now recommends you hand-deliver them.
For your vote to count, clerks must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. on election day.
There are a few options to get it there on time.
Voters can hand it over at a local clerk’s office or drop it off at a designated dropbox.
Voters can hand it over at a local clerk's office or drop it off at a designated dropbox.

To find the locations of your clerk's office or dropbox, visit here.
