(CBS DETROIT) – Trick-or-treating in a pandemic can seem a little spooky, but the Detroit Department of Neighborhoods is slaying those fears with covid-safe candy sites.

“We are giving Halloween back to children and families,” said Detroit District One Manager Karla Williamson.

“Halloween In The D” is just days away and volunteers from the Detroit Police Department are taking a day off the beat to fill thousands of bags with Halloween treats.

“So they’ll see balloons, and they’ll see people in costumes waving and just really making it festive,” Williamson said.

Organizers from the Department of Neighborhoods are hosting 21 drive-up sites where families can participate in pandemic-friendly, trick-or-treating.

Find site locations here: https://detroitmi.gov/departments/department-neighborhoods/halloween-d

“We want to make sure that it’s safe for everyone and that’s why the drive-up location is so important. Everyone can stay in their cars,” Williamson explained.

The scary good time starts when the clock strikes 4:00 pm, through 7:00 pm.

“Dress your little one up, put them in the back seat and drive them on through the city,” Williamson said.

The magic is brewing at all police precincts, select fire stations and three rec centers.

Families can drive-up, grab some goodie and take-off, to enjoy all the frights and sight, that only comes on Halloween night.

“You can decorate your car if you want to, but we just want to make sure that it’s fun,” Williamson continued.

“We don’t want to go pass the holiday as if it was nothing, but we just can’t do it the way that we used to, but we can always get it done.”

The city of Detroit is also offering tips for low-risk Halloween celebrations.

Families can engage in outdoor activities like:

Pumpkin carving

Scavenger hunts

Indoor celebrations can include:

Virtual Halloween costume contests

Watching scary movies at home

Also, if your family is planning to enjoy activities outside the home remember to:

Wear a mask

Exercise social distancing

Wash your hands

