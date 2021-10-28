(CBS Detroit) – Campaign 2022 and the race for Michigan governor continues to heat up between incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Detroit police chief James Craig.
According to new campaign reports, it is not a close race financially.
Whitmer reports raising $3.1 million in the last quarter, totaling more than $17 million.
Craig pulled less than half that amount, at just over $1.4 million.
In a statement, Craig says this advantage will not help make up for her leadership.
