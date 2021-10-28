(CBS DETROIT) – This Tuesday November 2 general elections will be held, and the city clerk in Detroit says, she expects a low voter turnout, mainly due to the lack of campaigning.

“We’ve trained 3,500 plus poll worker for this election we tested all of our election day voting machines and we’ve delivered them to their prospective polling locations,” said Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey.

During a press conference Thursday Winfrey says, her department is ready for next Tuesday’s general election which includes some key races.

“Detroiter’s will be electing candidates into the office of mayor, city clerk, city council, police commission and community advisory commission,” Winfrey said.

Winfrey says unfortunately based on current absentee ballots she’s expecting a low voter turnout, for a general election.

“Roughly 75,000 of the current 500,000 registered voters will engage in this election,” said Winfrey.

She says campaigning which fuels enthusiasm in voters is just not happening.

“For both the primary and the general, campaigning has been at an all time low. Last years heated Presidential election caused for campaign contributions to be limited for this election,” said Winfrey.

Winfrey also blames past corruption in government leaves residents less likely to vote.

Nevertheless, she promises her department will ensure a pristine voting process.

“Want to make sure that all of our precincts and all of our absentee counting boards are 100% balanced,” said Winfrey.

The clerk also reminding voters that COVID safety protocols are still in effect for this Tuesday’s election and that masks are required when going to indoor polling locations.

