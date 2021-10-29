(CBS DETROIT)– Administrators with the Ann Arbor school district says lately they’ve been experiencing a lot of absences with students and staff. As a result, they plan to shut down the district for this coming Monday.

“Similar to an electrical outage or inclement weather day, there are occasions where we need to make this step as a result of a high number of absences,” said Superintendent of Ann Arbor Schools Dr. Jeanice Swift.

That step is closing schools in the district. Dr. Swift says when it comes to absences this month they’re seeing about a 30 percent increase in their day to day attendance among staff and students, and COVID safety measure seems to be the culprit.

“If you have any of those COVID symptoms we’re supposed to remain home and that’s an important structure to keep everyone safe,” Swift said.

According to the district’s website. Between October 1st and 22nd, average weekly COVID cases among staff and students are around 50. Swift says they have substitutes to cover for staff, but with such a high increase in absences it’s hard to fill the gaps.

She says the schools are closed Tuesday November 2nd due to elections and closing on Monday which lately is the day they’ve seen most absences will help provide a solid next step in the process.

“Having students safely in school is our top priority,” said Swift.

As of now the district does not have any other days planned to close, and says they view this as sort of a snow day which does not affect or interrupt students learning

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.