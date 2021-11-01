OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS Detroit) – Novi, as well as Walled Lake and Commerce Township, have issued a boil water advisory following a report of a water main break on Sunday.
Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) officials said it experienced a break in a 48-inch transmission main located in the area of 14 Mile and Drake roads.
As of Monday morning, GLWA Field Service crews were able to partially isolate the primary water transmission main, stabilizing pressure to the regional system. Crews are on site working to isolate the remaining sections of the pipe and allow excavation to begin starting repair activities, according to an update from GLWA.
“At no time during the event has water pressure in the regional system dropped to or below a level that would cause GLWA to issue a boil water advisory. Several communities have issued precautionary boil water advisories based on activity in their local systems,” read a statement from Cheryl Porter, chief operating officer of Water & Field Service at GLWA.
Repairs are expected to take three to five days.
The advisories for the three cities will remain in effect until further notice
Click to read more from Novi, Walled Lake and Commerce Township.
What should I do?
DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST.
- Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.
- Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.
- Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.