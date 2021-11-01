(CBS DETROIT)- It’s now November and that means colder weather is on the horizon. In order to provide a warm and spacious place for the homeless population. The Pope Francis center and TCF once again teaming up.

Two meals a day, a hot shower and shelter from the elements, just a few things being provided for the homeless population starting today at the TCF Center.

“The pandemic still causing some disruption and challenges in people’s lives and certainly for the lives of the homeless,” said Father Tim McCabe with the Pope Francis Center.

For the second year the Pope Francis center has moved their services for the homeless to TCF. Father McCabe says the center offers more space for people to keep socially distant. He says unfortunately he believes the added space will be needed especially this year, due to an increase in evictions.

“At the height of the pandemic this year we saw over 500 in one day, we’re anticipating more people becoming homeless,” McCabe said.

In addition to meals and showers, volunteers are here daily to wash clothes and provide a change of clothing in between cycles.There’s also a medical clinic on-site.

“Wound care, they deal with hyper-tension, often feet issues because the homeless are on their feet their shoes get wet, COVID testing,” McCabe said.

The center will remain here until April 1st and is open Monday-Saturday from 7 till 11am.

Overnight bed services will be provided during extreme cold weather.

“We do what we can to make sure everyone’s safe,” McCabe said.

About Pope Francis Center

Pope Francis Center has been feeding, serving, and empowering Detroit’s homeless population for 30 years – and is dedicated to eradicating chronic homelessness in Detroit by 2030. In addition to its everyday services, the center also provides guests with access to medical care, legal services, dental services, social work and mental health support, employment assistance, mail services, bike repair and grooming services. For more information about Pope Francis Center and to make a donation, please visit http://www.popefranciscenter.org. You can also follow Pope Francis Center on Facebook and Instagram

