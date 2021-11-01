ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS Detroit) – As COVID cases rise, proof of vaccination is becoming a new norm.
Instead of carrying vaccination cards, University of Michigan Health is launching a mobile app to help show proof of vaccine.
U of M patients can now display a digital copy of their vaccine cards, as well as COVID test results, through the MyUofMHealth app. Users are able to pull up their vaccinations as text or through a QR code.
For more information, visit https://www.uofmhealth.org/coronavirus/show-proof-covid19-vaccine.
