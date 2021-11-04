(CBS Detroit) Eye on the Future: Our Electric Future is a fast-paced 30-minute special that will take viewers on a ride across our region and show how it is gearing up for the electrification of our vehicles, homes, and communities. The special airs Sunday, November 7 at 6:30 pm on CBS 62, right before 60 Minutes.
Highlighting how companies are diving in with new vehicles, technology, and products, and talk to educators and others behind innovative initiatives to ensure more students are armed with skills for these jobs tied to this quickly evolving technology.
We’ll also look at how communities are changing to accommodate this shift. In this latest installment of the Emmy-winning “Eye on the Future” series hosted by Carol Cain, you’ll hear from influential leaders at the forefront of this revolution as they talk about the opportunities and challenges. Another hallmark of our “Eye” specials, this program will feature compelling vignettes to help tell the story of our region going through this historic transformation with such profound impact.
CBS 62 launched its Emmy-winning "Eye on the Future" TV series to highlight critical issues with long-term impact on our region's tomorrow. Previous specials have delved into the talent gap, mobility, globalization, alternative energy, health care, Detroit's turnaround, and the importance of water to our economy.
The specials have spurred conversations in influential circles and gained notice as they received Emmys, MABs, a Peabody nomination, and accolades from organizations.
CBS 62's "Eye on the Future" specials feature exclusive interviews with governors, CEOs, leading educators, mayors, ambassadors, entrepreneurs, and others on the front lines in bringing these important stories that impact all of us to life.
Eye on the Future is hosted by Carol Cain, Senior Producer and Host of CBS 62 “Michigan Matters,” and produced and edited by Paul Pytlowany, Chief Videographer and Editor for CBS 62 and CW50.