(CBS DETROIT)– They announced earlier this week they would start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to kids 5 to 11 and today Beaumont Health has officially started doing just that at their vaccine clinic in Southfield.

In order to make parents feel more comfortable about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Beaumont staff members were first to have their kids age 5 to 11 vaccinated at today’s clinic.

“I feel like the more kids who get the vaccine we’ll have less quarantine,” said 10 year old Avneesh Sule who received his first COVID-19 shot.

About a dozen kids were scheduled to receive the shot during this time including 7 and 8 year old sisters who says this was a special day, and they even dressed up for the occasion. However; they both admit they were a little nervous at first. Milnea

“When I was getting the shot it was a tiny bit painful but very quick so I didn’t feel much,” said 8 year old Emeila Rasdale.

To make this experience even more special, their mom was the one to administer their shot.

“I thought that was pretty cool.” “I trust my mom a lot,” said Emeila and her 7 year old sister Milnea Rasdale.

As for mom, she’s been awaiting this day for a while.

“They haven’t been able to do a lot, they have family in Canada, they have a 97-year-old great grandma that we’re vaccinating for to protect,” said Tammy Mczinski an Educator for Pediatric ICU at Beaumont Royal Oak.

Doctors at today’s clinic encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated. They say now that kids in this age group are eligible this is a real game changer in the fight against COVID.

“With vaccinating this age group we will limit the spread even further and the ones who get vaccinated even in the unusual event of getting infected their going to have very mild disease and not suffer the consequences,” said Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease at Beaumont Children’s Hospital Dr. Bishara Freij MD.

“We’re going to be able to travel finally,” Emeila said.

Beaumont Health will begin offering the FDA/CDC approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at its Beaumont Service Center and Beaumont Hospital, Troy clinics to children 5 to 11-years-old beginning Friday, Nov. 12.Beginning early next week, parents can schedule a pediatric vaccination appointment online. A MyBeaumontChart account and parental access is required. Instructions on how to create a MyBeaumontChart and obtain parental access are available here and at Beaumont.org

Appointments are limited and no walk-ins for pediatric vaccines will be available.

Upcoming clinic dates are as follows:

(note: future hours and dates will be posted online here)

Beaumont Service Center (26901 Beaumont Blvd. in Southfield)

Saturday, Nov 13: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 20: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Beaumont Hospital, Troy (44201 Dequindre Rd. in Troy)

Moceri Learning Center Entrance (Arrive from South Boulevard through Donald J. Flynn Park and park in the Vaccine Clinic Parking area.)

Friday, Nov. 12: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Detroit will offer COVID-19 Vaccine for kids 5-11 starting Monday Nov 8th. Call 313-230-0505 today to schedule appointments Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children ages 5-11 Children’s dose will be one-third strength of adult dose, provided in a two-dose series After school appointments and Saturday appointments available The Detroit Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only to children ages 5-11 at the following locations by calling 313-230-0505: The Detroit Health Department Immunization Clinic, 100 Mack Avenue Hours are Mon- Fri 4 PM – 8PM Children can get up to date on all their vaccines at this location during one appointment Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers Road Hours are M-F 9am-7pm Saturdays 9am-1pm



