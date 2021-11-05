(CBS Detroit) – With doctors’ offices receiving an overwhelming amount of calls from parents for vaccines, local counties and health clinics are opening, and the City of Detroit is one of them.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced Friday that parents will be able to make appointments through the city to get their children, ages 5 to 11, vaccinated.

The first appointments will be Monday, Nov. 8.

City officials say the Pfizer dose will be one-third of what adults receive. There will be two pediatric vaccine locations:

Northwest Activity Center, 18100 Meyers Road Hours: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday

Detroit Health Department Immunization Clinic, 100 Mack Avenue Hours: 4-8 p.m., Monday through Friday



The health department is also partnering with the Detroit Public Schools Community District, private and charter schools to provide future school-based vaccine events.

Appointments can be made starting Friday by calling 313-230-0505. Parents must be in attendance for children to be vaccinated.

Click here for more information from the city.

Meanwhile, Wayne County announced administering pediatric vaccines Thursday, Nov. 4.

“Over the past several months, we have witnessed a dramatic increase in the number of school-aged children being impacted by COVID-19,” Melita Jordan, director of Health, Human and Veteran Services, said in a statement. “We’re asking that everyone do their part to protect our communities and help reduce the continued spread of COVID-19.” Visit www.waynecounty.com/covid19/vaccination.aspx for more information about Wayne County. Nearby Oakland County said it will also begin vaccinating eligible children starting Monday. Click here to view the county’s vaccination locations.

“The rollout to kids in Oakland County will happen in a variety of settings including at school facilities, community centers, doctor’s offices, some pharmacies, special clinics and more,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, director of Health and Human Services.

Vaccine appointments for children ages 5-11 in Macomb County available at Health Department vaccination clinics in Clinton Township and Warren. For more information, visit www.macombgov.org/VaccineCentral; to make an appointment, go to www.macombgov.org/covidvaccine, or call 586-463-3750 (press option 1).

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.