(CBS DETROIT) – The Dearborn Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a 6-year-old girl.
On Sunday, Nov. 7, at about 2:50 p.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. This occurred in the 7600 block of Bingham.
When police arrived at the location, they identified the victim, a 6-year-old, who had several injuries from the incident.
The victim was rushed to Children's Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Police say the vehicle involved is a silver or white Chevrolet Equinox.
“This is a tragic accident, and we offer our condolences to the family of the victim,” said Police Chief Ronald Haddad. “The Dearborn Police Department is asking that anyone with information please come forward.”
If anyone has any information on this incident, they are urged to contact Corporal Baraboll at 313-943-2275 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK UP (1-800-773-2587).
