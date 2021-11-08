(CBS DETROIT) – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man has been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run.
On Oct. 17, at about 4:22 p.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit-and-run in the intersection of Amrad Street and Syracuse Street in Detroit.
When officers arrived at the location, they found the victim, Christopher Savaya, 31, of Detroit, injured and lying in the street.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 19.
Allegedly the defendant, Dajuan Raymond Allen, 31, was driving west on Amrad Street at a high speed when he ran over the victim.
The defendant fled the scene, and a police investigation led to his arrest on Nov. 3.
Allen has been charged with one count of felony murder and one count of second-degree murder.
He was arraigned on Nov. 5. The Probable Cause Conference is set for Nov. 17, 2021.
