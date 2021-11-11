(CBS DETROIT) – Beaumont Health officials warn that Metro Detroit is experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases as the health system says they have about 400 COVID-19 patients across its hospitals.
On Thursday, Nov. 11, Dr. Nick Gilpin, medical director of infection prevention and epidemiology at Beaumont Health, spoke about the rise in COVID-19 cases during a press update.READ MORE: Biden To Visit General Motors' Electric Vehicle Plant In Detroit On Nov. 17
The Detroit News reported that during the press update, Dr. Gilpin explained that the only way to keep COVID-19 surges from happening is for people to continue to get vaccinated and wear their masks.
Other states are seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases, although Michigan has seen a rise in cases over the last few months.READ MORE: Volunteers Of America Michigan Surprises 3 Vets With A Car On Veterans Day, Celebrates 10 Years Of Detroit Housing Program
Dr. Gilpin also said that this surge Michigan is currently in could last for at least two months.
For more information and updates from Beaumont Health, visit here.MORE NEWS: Detroit Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Unemployment Insurance Benefits From 9 States
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.