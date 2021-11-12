5 People Arrested, Accused Of Operating Carjacking Ring In Metro DetroitLaw enforcement officials announced that five people accused of being part of a carjacking ring in Detroit, Dearborn and Southfield are in custody.

Man Charged In Hit-And-Run Death Of Girl, 6, In DearbornProsecutors were reviewing a warrant request following an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a six-year-old girl in the Detroit area.

Teen Charged In Stolen Vehicle Crash In Detroit That Killed PassengerA 16-year-old boy who was driving a stolen vehicle while fleeing Detroit police has been charged with murder in a crash that killed his 13-year-old passenger.

Social Streetwear ‘Survived’ Pop-Up Store Opens Nov 13 In Downtown DetroitSocial streetwear brand, Survived, is opening up this weekend in its new pop-up location in downtown Detroit at 1226 Library St, Detroit

Body Found Off Lake Michigan In 1988 Exhumed For DNAAuthorities exhumed the remains of a woman and took a DNA sample to try to determine her identity, more than 33 years after the body washed ashore off Lake Michigan in southwestern Michigan.

Lawsuit Over Benton Harbor Water Seeks Class-Action StatusMichigan and local officials have been targeted in a lawsuit over high levels of lead in Benton Harbor's drinking water.