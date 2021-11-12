DETROIT (AP) — A 16-year-old boy who was driving a stolen vehicle while fleeing Detroit police has been charged with murder in a crash that killed his 13-year-old passenger.
The teen was being held in a juvenile detention center and faces arraignment next week, the Wayne County prosecutor's office said Friday.
Officers on Oct. 21 attempted to stop the stolen vehicle which was speeding as the driver lost control and crashed, prosecutors said.
The 13-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another 16-year-old boy in the vehicle were injured.
