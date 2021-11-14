Southfield (CBS Detroit) – It was full steam ahead as talk of politics took center stage during taping of CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” as GOP powerhouse Susy Avery and Democratic strategist Steve Tobocman, the two outgoing co-chairs of MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program, talked about regional and national politics (it airs 8 am Sunday).
With the $1.3 trillion dollar Infrastructure Bill finally approved by Congress, how will it impact Michigan? And what’s ahead for the political landscape in our region in 2022 as Congressional Redistricting continues?
Avery and Tobocman appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to share insights. They also have been helping to train 24 fellows in the MPLP year-long program and talked how the current political climate is impacting future leaders. The duo wraps up those assignments at the end of November. Tobocman talked about what comes next for him and Avery also talked about her future.
Avery also shared thoughts of Kelly Rossman-McKinney, the trailblazing public relations executive from Lansing who died this week of cancer at age of 67 and the legacy she leaves. Ms. Rossman-McKinney, who once worked as an intern at Channel 50 (now CW 50, a sister station of CBS 62) was a frequent guest on “Michigan Matters” as she shared her keen insights on the weekly show.
Then Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, President of Oakland University, appears with Cain to talk about her impressive art collection. Pieces from her collection can currently be seen at exhibits at Katonah Gallery in New York and also Oakland University.
Pescovitz began collecting art along with her late husband, Dr. Mark Pescovitz, over 40 years ago. She talked their collection.
Katonah Museum in New York: through January 23, 2022
Oakland University Art Gallery exhibit" through November 21, 2021
