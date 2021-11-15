(CBS DETROIT) – On Monday, Nov. 15, Danny Fenster, a Detroit native, and journalist was freed after spending 176 days in a Myanmar prison.

Bryan Fenster, Danny’s brother expressed how “overjoyed” their family is by this news and he went on to thank everyone who has supported them during this time, including Bill Richardson, New Mexico’s governor.

(2/2) …as well as our friends, family and the public who have expressed their support and stood by our sides as we endured these long and difficult months. Thank you! #BringDannyHome — Bryan Fenster (@bryanFenster) November 15, 2021

Rep. Lisa McClain who serves as the representative for Michigan’s 10th congressional district, shared that she is thrilled to see Danny return home to his family.

McClain has tweeted about Danny’s case throughout the duration of his time in prison, and when it was originally announced that Danny would be sentenced to 11 years in prison, she blamed the Biden Adminstration for not helping him.

Thrilled to see Michigander Danny Fenster finally released from jail in Myanmar. The entire Michigan delegation worked to get him released, and I’m glad to see he will be home with his family soon. — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) November 15, 2021

Here’s a tweet that shows Danny Fenster and Gov. Richardson on the tarmac in Naypyidaw after Danny was released from prison.

Danny Fenster and Governor Bill Richardson on the tarmac in Naypyidaw, #Myanmar on November 15, 2021. Photo credit: The Richardson Center #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar pic.twitter.com/0EXcPt4hbk — Phyo Hein Kyaw (@exiter) November 15, 2021

The hashtag #BringDannyHome is flooded with tweets reacting to his release from prison.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter also released a statement on Danny Fenster and said, “What wonderful news that Huntington Woods native Danny Fenster is on his way home. So much to be thankful for, from the persistence of Danny’s family Rose, Bud and Bryan Fenster, to the negotiating skills of Bill Richardson to the perseverance of Danny Fenster, a journalist who never should have been arrested for doing his job.”

