(CBS DETROIT) – Kids at Edison Elementary School in Detroit are getting a chance to explore their minds in a creative way.

Art Road Non-Profit and the Michigan Glass Project are working together to bring art education to Detroit Public Schools Community District students.

“Art and music are the first things to be cut,” said Carol Hofgartner, founder and executive director of Art Road Non-Profit.

“It is not just a Detroit thing, we are in a creativity crisis across the nation.”

Tuesday students participated in a live glassblowing demonstration to teach kids about the technique and history of glass art.

“Wow, it makes me think I’m at the right place at the right time,” said Drew Kups of the Michigan Glass Project.

“You know whenever you can make a kid smile, that’s just doing some good in the world.”

Since 2017, DPSCD has been working to expand art and music education.

According to district administrators, 78 elementary and middle schools now offer art, music, dance or theater.

Four years ago, only 24% of schools in the district provided art classes.

“At Edison we do not offer art, so to have art road come into the building to ensure that our students who have artistic, creative minds and to utilize art road as a vessel for that has been absolutely fabulous and amazing,” said Edison Elementary School Principal Akeya Murphy.

Art Road has been working with the district since 2007 to bring art education to over 18,000 students.

The Michigan Glass Project stepped in to help fund over $475,000 to Art Road’s mission, and the partnership continues, one class at a time.

