(CBS DETROIT)– Today Bank of America announced their foundation has awarded over 6 million dollars to over 65 organizations in Metro Detroit. One Oakland County non-profit says the funds will go a long way.

“This grant is going to completely give us so much more funding more opportunities to be in the community and increase our reach,” said Prevention Education Program Director at HAVEN Averett Robey.

Robey is with HAVEN in Pontiac, Oakland County’s only comprehensive program for domestic violence and sexual assault victims. They are one of 65 non-profits in the area to receive a grant from the Bank of America foundation during this year’s day of giving. He says the funding is much needed especially during the pandemic.

“We have seen a massive increase in the amount of people who are calling us for services and the amount of cases that we’re responding to in the community,” Robey said.

HAVEN received the banks “Neighborhood Builders” grant and will receive $200,000 of unrestricted funds over 2 years.

“We look for an organization that number 1 has an impact and a track record, but also number 2 has a really clear sense of what it’s going to do with the funding, and HAVEN just does fantastic work,” said Bank of America Michigan President Matt Elliot.

Thanks to the grant, HAVEN says their important work can better serve the over 30,000 people they service per year. As well help provide much needed resources for staff members.

“It also provides training and leadership training for my CEO as well as an emerging leader which would be me at the organization to make sure we have the tools and the skills to better implement this strategy,” said Robey.

If you’re a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault HAVEN says you’re not alone, they are here for you their information is below.

https://www.haven-oakland.org/about

877-922-1274

