Southfield (CBS Detroit) – It was a big week for the Motor City as President Joe Biden visited GM’s Factory Zero to talk about the electric future, Detroit and the $1 trillion infrastructure bill now law which is why CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” delved into his visit, the road ahead for EVs and more.
And as our region put the world on wheels 100 years ago, it is working now to become a highway in the skies for commercial drones. Michael Healander, Co-Founder and CEO, Airspace Link, Christopher Girdwood, Executive Director, Detroit Region Aerotropolis Development Corporation, Alex Gruzen, CEO of WiTricity and John McElroy, Host, Autoline appear with Carol Cain Senior, Producer/Host, to talk about it.
Healander moved to Metro Detroit to start his firm which has been focused on keeping the skies safer as more commercial drones are in use. He is working with the FAA and MDOT as things are evolving which he talked about.
Girdwood runs “Aerotropolis” which started years ago and is focused on logistics, airports and economic development across the region.
Gruzen’s firm has wireless charging road technology it is marketing globally which can help power electric vehicles – a huge issue. He explained how it works .
And McElroy talked about Biden, GM CEO/Chair Mary Barra and region's prospects in this evolving powering evolution. He also talked about Michigan and other states vs China in the race to dominate the electric vehicle market.
