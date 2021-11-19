(CBS Detroit) — The weekend marks the end of an era.
In Marshall, a suburb of Battle Creek, you will find the last Blue Light Special, but not for long. Kmart is closing its last Michigan store on Sunday. At its peak, the chain the was found in Michigan had thousands of stores nationwide, including 134 in the state.READ MORE: Organizations Hosting Turkey Giveaways In Metro Detroit This Weekend
Only a handful of stores remain across the nation.READ MORE: Gov. Whitmer Proposes $300M In Water Funding For Michigan Communities
The store will open for the last time Sunday morning. Items are up to 85% off for its last day.MORE NEWS: The New Detroit Historical Museum Exhibit Relives The Holiday Magic Of Hudson’s On Woodward
