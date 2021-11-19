(CBS DETROIT)– Located at 1206 Woodward Avenue until doors closed in 1988 and the building was demolished 10 years later, the J.L Hudson Building was more than a department store, it was a place where generations of families created history.

That history being told at the Detroit Historical Museum in a new three-story exhibit with 11 pop up areas telling the story of the iconic building.

“Hudson’s toy land which is really fun, kids can really enjoy it they can run to the back and check out the Santa bear collection that we have, but of course adult kids can also can appreciate those because I’m sure we had Santa bears as kids,” said Chief exhibitions and enrichment officer at the Detroit Historical Museum Tracy Irwin.

The lower level talks about the early days of Hudson when it first opened in the late 1800’s by founder J.L Hudson. There are also some special original artifacts.

“Pieces from the actual building, pieces that were sold in the original store. And we have napkins, linen napkins that we’re told, we cannot lock down the fact on this but we’re told were the first thing sold by J.L Hudson,” Irwin said.

The museum says taking a walk back in time and recreating some special memories, or even creating new ones by telling the stories of Hudson’s is what we all need during this time.

“We want you to come in and just step back in time, maybe forget your hardships, for a moment,” Irwin said.Throughout December, the museum will offer Free Holiday Sundays to showcase the Hudson’s Holidays exhibition. Visit during museum hours (1 – 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, 12, 19 and 26) for free general admission with special holiday shopping opportunities and programming. For details, visit detroihistorical.org.

