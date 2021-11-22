(CBS DETROIT) – It’s an effort to feed over 500 people and dozens of volunteers showed up for the job.

“You know everybody just kind of wanna give back,” said Chef Maxcel Hardy, owner and executive chef of Coop in Detroit.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association is partnering with the local Detroit chapter and the Detroit Shipping Company to put on a big holiday-inspired meal with all the fixings.

“So we got a little garlic mash, a little roasted turkey, a little stuffing, cranberry chutney,” Hardy said.

“A little different you know versus cranberry sauce. We did a little chutney. Jazz it up a little bit.”

Full Plates Full Hearts is an annual benefit where chefs lend their talents in the kitchen to provide free hot meals for the community.

“We really put our love into it and it’s not like we just threw something together,” Hardy continued.

“This is truly what we would eat and what we would serve in our restaurant.”

The boxed-meals were served on-site and shipped to local non-profit organizations serving at-risk families.

“It’s always good, right, for our neighboring community right here but then for us to go to organizations and be able to help them as well, it’s always been impactful,” Hardy said.

Organizers say it’s an honor to use their culinary skills to spread a little joy, just in time for the holiday.

“Giving back to the community you know during Thanksgiving is kind of what we been known for during this time of the holiday. It’s truly an honor for me to be a part of it,” Hardy said.

“To really just have some fun and show the community you know that we support them because they support us year-around. So to be able to give back and support them is truly an honor.”