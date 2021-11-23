Grace Centers of Hope Continues Mission To Help People Suffering From Addiction, HomelessnessGrace Centers of Hope is one of Michigan’s oldest facilities of its kind, serving the community since 1942.

Detroit Mayor Duggan Says Detroit's COVID Spike Could Pose 'Serious Problem'Hospitalizations in Detroit due to COVID-19 are rising, as the city and the rest of Michigan struggle to cope with one of the country's highest infection rates.

Detroit's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Here's What You Need To KnowHere's what you need to know about road closures, bus reroutes, and suggested parking, as thousands of individuals visit downtown Detroit for the America’s Thanksgiving Parade, Turkey Trot, and the Detroit Lions game on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Kellogg's To Hire Replacements For Some Striking Workers After Talks StallKellogg's plans to start hiring permanent replacements for some of its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers after negotiations broke down again.

Michigan Matters: EV's Supercharging Impact Across Metro DetroitAs the electric vehicle revolution unfolds, companies, suppliers and organizations are adjusting as Joseph Grace, Vice President, Head of Physical and Functional Design & Integration, Stellantis; Vuk Milojkovic, CEO, BASF Toda America LLC; Glenn Stevens, Executive Director, MICHauto and Vice President, Automotive & Mobility Initiatives at Detroit Regional Chamber; and Rod Alberts, Executive Director of Detroit Auto Dealers Association, discussed on “Michigan Matters” airing 8 a.m. this Sunday on CBS 62.

Caregiver Charged With Murder, Accused Of Stabbing And Shooting 72-Year-Old Man In DetroitNassim Moustapha Messelmani, 30, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony firearm in the death of Edward McClendon.