DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A Westland man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 72-year-old man in Detroit.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, 30-year-old Nassim Moustapha Messelmani is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony firearm in the death of Edward McClendon.
Messelmani, who was the victim's in-home caregiver, was arraigned on Sunday in the 36th District Court.
Prosecutors say that at about 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 18, Detroit police were dispatched to the 19700 block of Robson Street for a reported shooting. Officers located McClendon face down on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the head and stab wounds to his stomach and chest.
Messelmani allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times and then fired a shotgun, fatally wounding the victim, before fleeing the scene, prosecutors say. He turned himself in later that same day.
A probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 1 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Dec. 8.
