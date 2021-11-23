Detroit Police Reviewing Safety Measures For Thanksgiving Parade Following Tragedy In WaukeshaThe Detroit Police Department says it is looking into extra safety measures ahead of the Thanksgiving parade in wake of the tragedy in Wisconsin.

Capuchin Soup Kitchen, Comerica Bank, Passes Out Thanksgiving Meals To Hundreds In NeedHundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys, along with boxes containing all the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, was distributed to families and individuals experiencing hardship and food insecurity. Volunteers with Comerica Bank passed out the meals.

Detroit's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Here's What You Need To KnowHere's what you need to know about road closures, bus reroutes, and suggested parking, as thousands of individuals visit downtown Detroit for the America’s Thanksgiving Parade, Turkey Trot, and the Detroit Lions game on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Grace Centers of Hope Continues Mission To Help People Suffering From Addiction, HomelessnessGrace Centers of Hope is one of Michigan’s oldest facilities of its kind, serving the community since 1942.

Suspect Arrested In Connection With Stabbing Death Of Detroit Radio DJ John O'Leary, Report SaysPolice say a suspect is in custody in connection with the death of longtime Detroit disc jockey John O'Leary.

Mayor Duggan Explores Vaccine Mandate For Appointees In His Office As Detroit's COVID-19 Cases SpikeHospitalizations in Detroit due to COVID-19 are rising, as the city and the rest of Michigan struggle to cope with one of the country's highest infection rates.