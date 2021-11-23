DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Police Department says it is looking into extra safety measures ahead of the Thanksgiving parade in wake of the tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
Six people, including an 8-year-old, have died and dozens were injured after a man plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Sunday. The suspect, identified as Darrell Brooks, is now facing multiple murder charges.
To prepare for Thursday’s parade, DPD will park city trucks at key access points to Woodward Avenue, in areas of the largest crowds, according to the Detroit Free Press.
To prepare for Thursday's parade, DPD will park city trucks at key access points to Woodward Avenue, in areas of the largest crowds, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Although police will not release more detail on the safety precautions due to security, Second Deputy Chief Rudy Harper told the Free Press, "To people who come to the parade in Detroit, our message is the same as always" for preventing crime: 'If you see something, say something.'"
“We also want to say that we offer our deepest condolences to the people in Waukesha for their losses. Those families will be impacted forever,” Harper added.
"We also want to say that we offer our deepest condolences to the people in Waukesha for their losses. Those families will be impacted forever," Harper added.