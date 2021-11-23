(CBS DETROIT) – Here’s what you need to know about road closures, bus reroutes, and suggested parking, as thousands of individuals visit downtown Detroit for the Thanksgiving Parade, Turkey Trot, and the Detroit Lions game on Thursday, Nov. 25.
On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the road closures include:
- Woodward between W. Grand Blvd and Warren to close at 9 a.m.
- Woodward from Warren to Congress to close at noon.
On Thursday, Nov. 25, motorists can cross Woodward at intersections from Warren to Larned until 5 a.m. From W. Grand Blvd. to Larned, Woodward will be entirely closed from 5 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Here’s a list of streets that will close beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday and then reopen after the Turkey Trot race is complete at around 10 a.m.
- W. Jefferson from the Lodge Freeway to Cabacier
- Michigan at Cass
- Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward
- Congress from Shelby to Randolph
- Larned from Shelby to Randolph
- Shelby from Congress to Michigan
- Michigan from Cass to Woodward
- Monroe from Woodward to Randolph
- Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold
- Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress
- Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third
The southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed beginning at 7 a.m.
Bus Reroutes
DDOT customers should expect delays beginning at 6 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Here’s a list of bus routes that will be affected because of the parade on Thursday, from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.:
- 3 Grand River
- 4 Woodward
- 5 Van Dyke/Lafayette
- 6 Gratiot
- 8 Warren
- 9 Jefferson
- 16 Dexter
- 23 Hamilton
- 31 Mack
- 42 Mid-City Loop
- 52 Chene
- 67 Cadillac/Harper
The following routes will be affected because of the Turkey Trot that starts at 7 a.m. on Thursday:
- 1 Vernor
- 3 Grand River
- 19 Fort
- 27 Joy
Detours are expected to end at around 10 a.m. when the Turkey Trot is complete.
On Thanksgiving Day, regular routes will operate on a Sunday schedule at normal fares.
For parking on Thursday and Friday, the Detroit Municipal Parking Department (MPD) recommends the following facilities:
Facility Hours RateFord Underground Garage Nov. 25 – 5 a.m. – 7 p.m. $10 30 East Jefferson Avenue Nov. 26 – 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Eastern Market Garage Nov. 25 – 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. $ 52727 Riopelle Street Nov. 26 – Closed
