LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a burning vehicle following an explosion Friday in Lenox Township.
Authorities say that at about 2:15 p.m on Nov. 19, deputies and the Lenox Township Fire Department responded to a vehicle on fire at the store on 26 Mile Road. After the fire was extinguished, the body of a White man was found “within the passenger compartment” of a white four-door Subaru Impreza, according to a press release.READ MORE: Grace Centers of Hope Continues Mission To Help People Suffering From Addiction, Homelessness
Authorities are working to identify the victim.
Investigators reviewing surveillance video in the area determined the vehicle entered the parking at about 1:45 p.m. that day, deputies say. An explosion happened at about 2:15 p.m., causing the vehicle to become engulfed in flames.READ MORE: Detroit Mayor Duggan Says Detroit's COVID Spike Could Pose 'Serious Problem'
Authorities say no one was seen leaving the vehicle or approaching it between the time the car was parked and when it caught on fire.
Arson investigators have ruled out foul play and are looking into the cause of the fire.MORE NEWS: Former Shiawassee County Prosecutor Facing Charges For Arriving To Work Drunk, Carrying Firearms
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.