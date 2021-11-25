(CBS Detroit) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hosting its annual Stuff a Truck holiday toy collection through Dec. 11.
Officials say the event has expanded this year and conservation officers will be accepting toys at locations in Chesterfield, Clare, Detroit, Dundee, Gaylord, Muskegon, Plainwell, Saginaw and Traverse City.
“We’re excited to see this important community event continue to expand throughout the state,” said Chief Gary Hagler, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “We hope that local communities will support this program and our officers by donating new, packaged toys at one of the several event locations, and taking the time to meet their local conservation officers.”
The toy collection initially started in 2019 on Belle Isle, with toys donated to the Detroit Police Department. Officials that in 2020, DNR conservation officers based in Detroit collected and delivered more than 300 toys to children in the city.
The program partnered with Jay’s Sporting Goods to add locations in Claire and Gaylord last year.
New, packaged toys can be dropped off at the following locations:
(Make sure the toys are in original packaging and free of holiday wrapping and décor)
- DNR Outdoor Adventure Center, 1801 Atwater St., Detroit (toys will be collected curbside and donated to the Detroit Police Department’s Sergeant Santa program).
- Friday, Nov. 26, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 27, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Jay’s Sporting Goods, 8800 S. Clare Ave., Clare (toys will be donated to the Clare Toys for Tots).
- Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 5, noon – 4 p.m.
- Jay’s Sporting Goods, 1151 S. Otsego Ave., Gaylord (toys will be donated to the Gaylord Toys for Tots).
- Saturday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 5, noon – 4 p.m.
- Cabela’s, 45959 Towne Center Blvd., Chesterfield (toys will be donated to Southeast Michigan Toys for Tots).
- Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Cabela’s, 110 Cabela Blvd. East, Dundee (toys will be donated to Southeast Michigan Toys for Tots).
- Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sportsman’s Warehouse, 3500 Marketplace Circle Drive, Traverse City (toys will be donated to the Traverse City Toys for Tots).
- Saturday, Dec. 11, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Cabela’s, 5202 Bay Road, Saginaw (toys will be donated to the Saginaw Toys for Tots).
- Saturday, Dec. 11, noon – 4 p.m.
- Walmart, 1879 East Sherman Blvd., Muskegon (toys will be donated to the local Salvation Army).
- Saturday, Dec. 11, noon – 5 p.m.
If you’re in the Detroit or Plainwell area, you can also donate toys at one of the following drop-off locations.
- Belle Isle Park main office, 99 Pleasure Drive, Detroit
- Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (available until Dec. 4)
- DNR Customer Service Center, 1801 Atwater St., Detroit
- Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. (available until Dec. 4)
- DNR Customer Service Center, 621 North 10th St., Plainwell
- Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (available Nov. 30-Dec. 9)
