Families Struggle With How To Hold 2nd Pandemic Thanksgiving As Michigan's COVID-19 Cases SurgeBack in the spring, Pauline Criel and her cousins talked about reuniting for Thanksgiving at her home near Detroit after many painful months of seclusion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Detroit Metro Airport Anticipating More Than 3.5 Million Travelers This Holiday SeasonThe Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) is no stranger to the holiday rush.

Here Are Foods Experts Say You Shouldn't Feed Your Dog This ThanksgivingIt's hard to celebrate family this Thanksgiving without our furry friends. However, if you are sharing a meal with them, experts say to be mindful of what you feed them.

4-Year-Old Girl, Woman Killed In Flint House ExplosionA 55-year-old woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed in an explosion and fire that destroyed and damaged several homes in Flint.

Detroit City Council Approves Transit Center At Former Fairgrounds SiteThe Detroit City Council approved an $18.6 million transit center that will be constructed on the site of the old Michigan State Fairgrounds in Detroit.

Detroit Tire Shop Hosting Free Community Coat DriveThe family-owned business is collecting donations for its First Annual Coat Drive.