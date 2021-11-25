11th Annual Food For Thanks Event Feeds Over 100 PeopleOver 100 plates were packed up and shipped out, piled high with Thanksgiving Day favorites

Military Sending Medical Personnel To Help Treat Michigan COVID Patients Amid SurgeThe federal government will send 44 military medical personnel to Michigan to help beleaguered hospitals treat COVID-19 patients amid a fourth surge, state health officials said Wednesday.

New Maps Spark Debate Over Majority-Minority Districts In MichiganAdam Hollier, a senator who represents a majority-black district, explains how Michigan's redistricting jeopardizes Black elected officials.

Here Are Some Jimmy Hoffa Theories After Tip Leads FBI Search To New JerseyLast week, the FBI confirmed that it was searching an area by a New Jersey landfill for the remains of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa. This is the most recent update in a search that started in 1975 when Hoffa disappeared.

Frontline Workers Trying To Fix Overdose Crises With Overdoses Increasing By Nearly 20% In MichiganThe opioid epidemic is trending in the wrong direction as overdose deaths continue to rise jumping nearly 30 percent from last year across the country.

Michigan Lottery: Jackson County Man Wins $1M On Scratch OffA man from Jackson County was "overwhelmed in the best way" after winning $1 million playing the Michigan Lottery's Millionaire Maker II instant game.