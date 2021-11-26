(CBS DETROIT) – A Wixom man has been arrested in connection to the death of Andrea Tucker.

The Detroit mother of two who was shot and killed on November 17 in her driveway after dropping her kids off at school.

“In my career again, this is probably one of the more tragic cases that I’ve seen” said Detroit Police Chief James White.

“Looking at the video, and all of the circumstances that led to where we are today.”

Cox is charged with first-degree murder, felony firearm and witness intimidation.

Police say Cox is the son of tucker’s ex-boyfriend David Hammond.

“But we’re very confident in the work that the officers have done,” the chief said.

“The investigators, the detectives and all those units that I have indicated that we’ve got the right person involved.”

According Chief White, Tucker called DPD before her death saying that Hammond was stalking her and she had video surveillance to prove it.

The 45-year-old man was already facing assault, domestic violence and arson charges against tucker.

Hammond was arrested as a person-of-interest for questioning and is currently behind bars.

“And he’s still under investigation,” the chief continued.

“The investigation remains active.”

Chief White says there’s been an uptick in domestic violence since the start of the pandemic and he’s urging people in abusive relationships to seek help.

“First and foremost, you know you have to prioritize your safety,” White explained.

“Right, I mean get to a safe circumstance. Whether that be with a loved one, or someone else, but you have to remove yourself from the circumstance and make the situation as safe as you possibly can.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, 24-hour help is available by calling 313-833-1660.

