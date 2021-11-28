Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As the electric vehicle revolution unfolds, companies, suppliers and organizations are adjusting as Joseph Grace, Vice President, Head of Physical and Functional Design & Integration, Stellantis; Vuk Milojkovic, CEO, BASF Toda America LLC; Glenn Stevens, Executive Director, MICHauto and Vice President, Automotive & Mobility Initiatives at Detroit Regional Chamber; and Rod Alberts, Executive Director of Detroit Auto Dealers Association, discussed on “Michigan Matters” airing 8 a.m. this Sunday on CBS 62.
READ MORE: Son Fatally Shoots Mother While Driving On Woodward Near Royal Oak
Grace talked with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, about the company’s goal to bring more electric vehicles to the global market and how its wind tunnel at its Auburn Hills headquarters is helping in that effort.
Milojkovic talked how BASF, a 156-year old company that started in Germany and grown globally to include important operations in the electric space in Michigan, has been evolving. He discussed its Battle Creek plant which is creating products used on EV batteries.
Stevens talked how his organization—part of the Detroit Regional Chamber — is helping to promote the region for businesses tied to mobility – and how the push for electric vehicles presents unique challenges and opportunities. Stevens also talked about the Biden administation’s push for EVs which has included his recent visit to GM’s Factory Zero.
And Rod Alberts, who stages the North American International Auto Show and Motor Bella – held for the first time in September at the M1 Concourse—talked how dealers are adjusting to mobility changes. Alberts also talked how auto shows are adjusting to shifts in technology as more focus is being put on EVs and helping to educate consumers about those changes.
Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS 62